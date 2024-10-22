Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New enemy for the Kremlin?

South Korea considers arms aid for Ukraine

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 12:00

According to the South Korean secret service, 1,500 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia to be trained for the war in Ukraine. According to reports, a total of up to 12,000 soldiers are to be sent to the front. This development is not only a major concern for NATO countries. South Korea is also alarmed and is now considering supplying weapons to Kiev. 

0 Kommentare

Diplomatic, economic and military measures are being prepared against various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, according to the presidential office in Seoul. This also includes the delivery of weapons to Ukraine should the situation deteriorate.

Satellite images of the Russian military base Ussuriysk, where, according to the South Korean secret service, soldiers from North Korea are being prepared for their deployment in Ukraine. (Bild: APA/AFP/AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE/SOUTH KOREA‘S NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE/Handout)
Satellite images of the Russian military base Ussuriysk, where, according to the South Korean secret service, soldiers from North Korea are being prepared for their deployment in Ukraine.
(Bild: APA/AFP/AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE/SOUTH KOREA‘S NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE/Handout)

"We would consider supplying weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if it appears that they are going too far, we could also consider offensive deployment," a representative of the presidential office said. South Korea, a leading arms producer, has so far only supplied Ukraine with non-lethal equipment, for example for mine clearance.

Pyongyang is already massively supporting the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine with weapons and ammunition. According to the South Korean secret service, the internationally largely isolated country is primarily supplying artillery shells and short-range missiles. However, both Russia and North Korea deny possible arms deliveries.

North Korea rejects reports of troop deployments
The North Korean regime also denies reports of troop deployments. The accusations made by South Korea were aimed at "damaging the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermining the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states", said the North Korean representative at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York on Monday.

The Russian ambassador summoned by Seoul merely stated that the cooperation between Russia and North Korea was "not directed against South Korean security interests". Neither NATO nor the USA confirmed the reports, but warned that such a step could mean a potentially dangerous escalation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf