Fußi attacks Bures: “Must resign”
PR consultant Rudi Fußi describes the state of the SPÖ as "pathetic", wants to topple Andreas Babler from the party leadership and is now attacking the "secret party leader" Doris Boris.
"If a secret party leader is (partly) responsible for an incredible series of election defeats, there can be no reward for this. Doris Bures must confess her failure and clear the way," Fußi explained in a press release on Tuesday. He was not at all pleased with Bures' nomination as the third President of the National Council and appealed to his party colleagues: "The SPÖ club cannot elect Doris Bures as President of the National Council for the new legislative period at the constituent meeting of the National Council."
"The Liesing party has failed"
Bures and her Viennese constituency of Liesing, which the party rebel refers to as the "Liesing Party", have "failed". "I love all of my home districts, including Liesing. But the so-called Liesinger Partie has now abused the party long enough for personal advancement. The beautiful district of Liesing does not deserve to be discredited. Nor do my Viennese comrades deserve to be held hostage by a small, power and income-oriented group," continued Fußi.
"Renewal of the party with new Reds"
The PR consultant is convinced that he will be able to gather around 14,000 supporters for an SPÖ party leadership candidacy against Chairman Babler by the end of November. However, his ambitions for the office of party leader have nothing to do with Babler, as he emphasized last week. He is more interested in a "renewal" of the Social Democrats. His campaign is running under the slogan "New Reds".
