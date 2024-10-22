Fußi attacks Bures: “Must resign”

"If a secret party leader is (partly) responsible for an incredible series of election defeats, there can be no reward for this. Doris Bures must confess her failure and clear the way," Fußi explained in a press release on Tuesday. He was not at all pleased with Bures' nomination as the third President of the National Council and appealed to his party colleagues: "The SPÖ club cannot elect Doris Bures as President of the National Council for the new legislative period at the constituent meeting of the National Council."