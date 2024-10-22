“No longer wants anything to do with bombs”

"Now I don't want that anymore ..."

In court, the girl appears to have reformed. It just bubbles out of her as if she wants to clear her conscience: "I feel guilty for what I wrote and did. That was five months ago, now I don't want that anymore. I don't want anything more to do with bombs. I was bullied at school because I couldn't speak German very well, and then I became more and more religious. Back then, I thought everything to do with IS was right."