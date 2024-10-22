Vorteilswelt
Salzburg against Zagreb

“Agent 007” must solve the first case

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 07:57

Salzburg must deliver against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive. Once again, the question arises as to who will be keeping goal for "Agent 007". 

0 points. 0 goals. But seven goals in their own box. Salzburg have proved to be "Agent 007" in the Champions League so far. That is set to change tomorrow (21) on the third matchday of the league phase, when head coach Pep Lijnders' team face Dinamo Zagreb. The Bulls should - no, they must - win this clash in order to keep at least a minimal chance of a ticket to the play-offs (which requires a place in the top 24 out of 36 teams).

"Victory doesn't give us much confidence"
"We have to go step by step. We can't hope for improvements now," Lijnders said cautiously on Sky after the extremely laborious 2:1 home win against Altach in the Bundesliga. "The win doesn't give us much confidence, but it does help us move forward. Zagreb will be very strong, that's clear. We will analyze them and be prepared."

It will be interesting to see whether Alexander Schlager, who was named in the starting eleven against the Ländle team, will keep goal or whether captain Janis Blaswich will be preferred again this time. The fans are clearly on the side of the ÖFB goalie.

Spoilt for choice: Alexander Schlager (l.) or Janis Blaswich (r.)?
Spoilt for choice: Alexander Schlager (l.) or Janis Blaswich (r.)?
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

It is also unclear who the Croatian goalkeeper will be. Regular goalkeeper Nevistic was recently ruled out with back problems. If he is not fit, veteran Zagorac (37) will probably be called upon again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
