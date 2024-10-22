“Agent 007” must solve the first case

0 points. 0 goals. But seven goals in their own box. Salzburg have proved to be "Agent 007" in the Champions League so far. That is set to change tomorrow (21) on the third matchday of the league phase, when head coach Pep Lijnders' team face Dinamo Zagreb. The Bulls should - no, they must - win this clash in order to keep at least a minimal chance of a ticket to the play-offs (which requires a place in the top 24 out of 36 teams).