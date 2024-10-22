Vorteilswelt
Restricted zone in Upper Austria

Restricted zone established after case of bird flu

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 07:05

After the first case of avian influenza was detected at a breeding farm in Mattighofen (Upper Austria) on October 9, a restricted zone has been in place in the district of Braunau since Tuesday. Poultry and their products such as eggs or meat may no longer be brought out from there. 

The Ministry of Health now also recommends that all poultry farmers pay increased attention to compliance with biosecurity measures: direct and indirect contact between poultry and wild birds should be prevented as far as possible.

Obligation to report
In the event of health problems in animals, a veterinary examination should always be carried out so that bird flu can be ruled out. Important to know: Every poultry farm, even if it is just one animal, must be reported to the district administrative authority.

For early detection and the prevention of further spread, it is now all the more important that wild waterfowl and birds of prey found dead are reported to the official veterinarian. Such animals should not be touched and should be left where they are found. The recovery and examinations are arranged by the responsible authority.

Humans not yet infected
The avian influenza virus can be transmitted very easily to domestic poultry through infected wild birds or their droppings and is usually fatal for chickens and turkeys. So far, no human cases have been detected in Europe during the current epidemic.

The current risk is continuously evaluated by AGES, taking into account not only the occurrence of the pathogen in Austria but also the disease situation in neighboring member states, climatic conditions or known migratory bird routes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

