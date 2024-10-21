Ilzer: “I’ve already received one present”

A loan in the winter is an issue for Grgic

Leon Grgic has had to wait a little longer for his Champions League debut. The 18-year-old, who scored a brace in the Bundesliga match against WSG Tirol this year, is unlikely to feature against Lisbon either. "We have a strong squad. We have a Yardimci and a Camara at the back. Leon has impressed with us and in the second team. He's just making the leap with us. We want to prepare him step by step so that he can play regularly. We may also have to take an intermediate step," Ilzer hints at a loan in the winter. "We have a precise plan to bring Leon step by step to the point where he will one day be Sturm's number one in attack!"