Ilzer: “I’ve already received one present”

More than 25,000 tickets are already gone! Sturm will host Sporting Lisbon in the third round of the Champions League in Klagenfurt on Tuesday. "For me, they're currently one of the best teams in Europe," says Sturm coach Christian Ilzer, who turned 47 this Monday.
A third Champions League clash to mark his birthday! And it's against Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon. Both teams are currently laughing at the top of the league table. While Graz have suffered two defeats so far, Sporting are without a blemish after eight games and have not conceded a single point - goal difference 27:2! "For me, Sporting are currently one of the best teams in Europe. Perhaps also our best opponent this year," said Sturm coach Christian Ilzer, who celebrated his 47th birthday today, Monday. Is he hoping for a special present? "I've already received one present," Ilzer alludes to the derby win against GAK at the weekend.
Two defeats last year
The two clubs met twice in the Europa League group stage in the previous season. The Styrians always lost out (1:2 at home, 0:3 away). "We have to get into good positions. The first approach is to have confidence in our heads. That we don't let ourselves be too intimidated. If we have a chance, it's at home in front of a full house," said Ilzer.
Gyökeres is Lisbon's weapon
Attention will have to be paid to Viktor Gyökeres in particular. The 26-year-old already has twelve goals and three assists in twelve games in all competitions - with a market value of 70 million, the Swede is 1.1 million more expensive than the entire Styrian squad. With 29 goals in 2024, he is the most dangerous attacker in the top 10 leagues in Europe. "It won't be easy to stop him. We'll have to challenge him physically, stay close to him and go for the first balls," says Niklas Geyrhofer. Apart from Gregory Wüthrich and Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Ilzer can draw on a full complement of players. The press conference in Klagenfurt was also packed on Monday evening, with around 20 people, including a number of journalists from Portugal, listening to the Sturm players.
A loan in the winter is an issue for Grgic
Leon Grgic has had to wait a little longer for his Champions League debut. The 18-year-old, who scored a brace in the Bundesliga match against WSG Tirol this year, is unlikely to feature against Lisbon either. "We have a strong squad. We have a Yardimci and a Camara at the back. Leon has impressed with us and in the second team. He's just making the leap with us. We want to prepare him step by step so that he can play regularly. We may also have to take an intermediate step," Ilzer hints at a loan in the winter. "We have a precise plan to bring Leon step by step to the point where he will one day be Sturm's number one in attack!"
