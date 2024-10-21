Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Authorities intervened

Shelter dogs saved thanks to “anonymous complaint”

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 12:56

The operator of a private animal shelter in Lower Austria, who was in poor health, was overwhelmed by her responsibilities. The result: far too many dogs on the premises, some in such a poor condition that they were immediately taken away by the authorities - we reported. 

0 Kommentare

According to reports, even the experienced officers turned pale when they saw the shelter's charges during their on-site inspection. The reason for this was an anonymous complaint - also leaked to the "Krone" - which painted a highly alarming picture of the conditions on site. 

Unfortunately, some of the allegations proved to be true. The "Animal Welfare Task Force", which was set up in Lower Austria to deal with cases of this kind, had to take immediate action and place four dogs in another animal shelter so that they could be nursed back to health. 

Emaciated, claws too long - the list of complaints was long. However, the animals retained their friendly disposition throughout. (Bild: privat)
Emaciated, claws too long - the list of complaints was long. However, the animals retained their friendly disposition throughout.
(Bild: privat)

Range of violations
According to the authorities, the animals in question were a Weimaraner, a Boxer and two Dachshunds. However, it will be some time before they can be given new, good homes. This is because the legal situation is currently the subject of ongoing investigations. "Proceedings are being initiated into various violations of the Animal Welfare Act," the district authority stated at the request of the "Krone". 

Zitat Icon

I am very pleased that it has been possible to improve the situation for the animals through rapid intervention and good cooperation between all those involved.

(Bild: BH St. Pölten )

Josef Kronister, Bezirkshauptmann 

Bild: BH St. Pölten

At the instigation of the St. Pölten district authority, the number of animals currently still on site has been reduced to a number that is conducive to animal welfare and an admission ban has been imposed. 

"The new task force is a reliable guarantor for greater animal welfare in Lower Austria. It separates the 'wheat from the chaff' in animal husbandry. Looking the other way has now definitely come to an end," says FPÖ Animal Welfare Minister Susanne Rosenkranz, taking stock after three quarters of a year since its establishment. "The task force is animal protection with heart and mind," emphasized Rosenkranz. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Lattermann
Katharina Lattermann
Porträt von Tierecke
Tierecke
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf