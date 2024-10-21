Authorities intervened
Shelter dogs saved thanks to “anonymous complaint”
The operator of a private animal shelter in Lower Austria, who was in poor health, was overwhelmed by her responsibilities. The result: far too many dogs on the premises, some in such a poor condition that they were immediately taken away by the authorities - we reported.
According to reports, even the experienced officers turned pale when they saw the shelter's charges during their on-site inspection. The reason for this was an anonymous complaint - also leaked to the "Krone" - which painted a highly alarming picture of the conditions on site.
Unfortunately, some of the allegations proved to be true. The "Animal Welfare Task Force", which was set up in Lower Austria to deal with cases of this kind, had to take immediate action and place four dogs in another animal shelter so that they could be nursed back to health.
Range of violations
According to the authorities, the animals in question were a Weimaraner, a Boxer and two Dachshunds. However, it will be some time before they can be given new, good homes. This is because the legal situation is currently the subject of ongoing investigations. "Proceedings are being initiated into various violations of the Animal Welfare Act," the district authority stated at the request of the "Krone".
I am very pleased that it has been possible to improve the situation for the animals through rapid intervention and good cooperation between all those involved.
Josef Kronister, Bezirkshauptmann
Bild: BH St. Pölten
At the instigation of the St. Pölten district authority, the number of animals currently still on site has been reduced to a number that is conducive to animal welfare and an admission ban has been imposed.
"The new task force is a reliable guarantor for greater animal welfare in Lower Austria. It separates the 'wheat from the chaff' in animal husbandry. Looking the other way has now definitely come to an end," says FPÖ Animal Welfare Minister Susanne Rosenkranz, taking stock after three quarters of a year since its establishment. "The task force is animal protection with heart and mind," emphasized Rosenkranz.
