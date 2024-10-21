Sandra Schoch takes on Stermann and Grissemann

Schoch defends herself

However, Sandra Schoch is not happy with this interpretation. In an open letter via the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), she addressed the cabaret duo directly: "My supposed pronunciation problems have nothing to do with the Bregenz dialect. They are actually the result of a neurological voice disorder known as spasmodic dysphonia of the adductor type. This disorder causes involuntary spasms of the laryngeal muscles and severely impairs the speech process. What looks like 'whiny' speech to you is actually an open struggle in front of the camera to be able to speak intelligibly," explains Schoch.