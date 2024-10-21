Satire scandal
Sandra Schoch takes on Stermann and Grissemann
The two cabaret artists Christoph Grissemann and Dirk Stermann made fun of Bregenz Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch's debate in the satirical program "Willkommen Österreich". The Green politician has now countered with an open letter.
As we all know, humor is debatable. Bregenz Green Party politician Sandra Schoch was not at all amused by what she recently saw and heard on the ORF satire program "Willkommen Österreich".
Pronunciation as a result of a neurological voice disorder
The two cabaret artists Dirk Stermann and Christoph Grissemann made fun of Schoch's pronunciation in their well-known biting manner in the October 15 edition of the show. In a contribution to the state election, Stermann consistently spoke of "Vorahberg". This slur was explained by an interview sequence with the deputy mayor of Bregenz, in which she also repeatedly says "Vorahberg" instead of "Vorarlberg". Stermann and Grissemann subsequently interpreted this pronunciation as "weepiness", among other things.
Schoch defends herself
However, Sandra Schoch is not happy with this interpretation. In an open letter via the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), she addressed the cabaret duo directly: "My supposed pronunciation problems have nothing to do with the Bregenz dialect. They are actually the result of a neurological voice disorder known as spasmodic dysphonia of the adductor type. This disorder causes involuntary spasms of the laryngeal muscles and severely impairs the speech process. What looks like 'whiny' speech to you is actually an open struggle in front of the camera to be able to speak intelligibly," explains Schoch.
Speaking is an ongoing effort for people with spasmodic dysphonia, especially with certain vowel combinations and multi-syllabic words - "including the word 'Vorarlberg'", the politician clarifies.
It will be interesting to see how and whether the two will react to this - they are usually happy to pick up on steep ideas.
