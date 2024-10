Teigl: “Already more behind it than just talking”

Teigl sees a lot of quality at LASK, and in Markus Schopp the Upper Austrians have a coach who should transfer his philosophy to the team. "When you're leading 2-0, you have to see it through," said the former professional about their first appearance at European level, where LASK had to settle for a 2-2 draw.



The broadcasts on CANAL+ start at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, kick-off is at 9pm.