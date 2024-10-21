Quoted from secret files: Pilz sentenced

Acquittal of the accusation of defamation

Pilz was acquitted of the accusation of defamation on Monday. The accusation was based on a complaint filed against Pilz by the Ministry of the Interior, which was led by Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) at the time, because they felt they had been denigrated by a press release in April 2018. In it, Pilz had described the deportation of an Afghan refugee as an "official murder attempt" and accused the authorities of handing the man over to "his executioners and his stoners in Afghanistan". Pilz assured the court at the start of the trial a few months ago that this referred to the asylum seeker's "acute danger".