From winter parking lot
Trailer with circus tent stolen from parking lot
The Styrian police are investigating an unusual theft: In Voitsberg, a trailer including a circus tent cannot be found. The director of Circus Minelly is contrite in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
The brazen theft probably took place between October 11 and 20. The silver trailer with the license plate VO-351DT was parked in a freely accessible parking lot of the former warehouse in the suburbs of Graz. Its disappearance was only noticed at the weekend.
Damage in the five-digit range
A red and yellow circus tent was stored on the trailer. The unknown perpetrators are believed to have taken the vehicle off the premises in a large vehicle. The background is unclear, but according to the police, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of euros.
Circus director Hannes Pagger is more specific: The tent and trailer are worth around 40,000 euros, which is why he has also offered a finder's reward of 1000 euros. The West Styrian fulfilled a childhood dream with his Circus Minelly and has been on the road for nine weeks each summer in recent years. The next season is in serious doubt; without a tent, the series of events in the region is likely to fall through.
Director came back from vacation and the trailer was gone
"I can't imagine how this happened," says Pagger. He was "on vacation with my boys at the time, then I went there on Sunday evening and the trailer was gone". It was parked at the winter storage area rented by Pagger, where there is no video surveillance. According to his knowledge, other objects stored there were not affected.
"It's like a bad movie"
"I don't know if it's a joke or if there are any envious people," says the circus director, who speaks of a shock not only for the business, but also for the children and parents in the area. Next summer's performances were already fully booked. "It's like watching a bad movie," says Pagger, giving an insight into his feelings. He asks for information from the public on the Circus Minelly website.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.