Celtics aim for successful title defense

In this season, "King James" will be on the court for the first time with his son LeBron James junior, known as Bronny, and thus write a piece of sporting history. The 20-year-old was selected in the second round of the draft after suffering a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023. Now the guard wants to prove himself alongside his father in the NBA. The Lakers around the James duo and Anthony Davis are challenged in the second game of the opening night (4:00) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.