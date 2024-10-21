Uproar in Formula 1
The controversial time penalty against McLaren driver Lando Norris at the Grand Prix in Austin continues to be hotly debated in Formula 1. Not only Norris and his racing team are on the barricades, there is also support from other teams. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for example, senses unequal treatment. Red Bull, on the other hand, can no longer listen to "the constant complaints".
While Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crossed the finish line ahead of his team-mate Carlos Sainz, the Formula 1 world was actually watching the heated battle between Norris and Verstappen. The two world championship rivals fought a fierce battle for third place and therefore important points.
Then, shortly before the end of the race, the scene that was to cause a stir. McLaren driver Norris received a late five-second penalty for an overtaking maneuver against Verstappen, but only finished fourth - one place behind the Dutchman after all. A decision that could have consequences in the battle for the championship. Ultimately, Verstappen was able to extend his lead to 57 points. The Briton is also running out of time.
Wolff senses unequal treatment
Furthermore, McLaren cannot understand the decision. At the start of the 52nd lap, the Briton had passed Verstappen - but he (like Verstappen) was off the track. He was handed a five-second penalty in the final seconds of the race. However, it could also be argued that Verstappen had pushed Norris off the track.
"I think Max was far too hard there and took advantage of it. But I don't make the rules," Norris said after the race, clearly miffed. An interpretation with which the Brit is not alone. Some Formula 1 drivers have been complaining for some time that Verstappen is being favored. This includes Mercedes team boss Wolff, who repeatedly complained on the radio in Austin about the special treatment for Red Bull.
Red Bull, on the other hand, does not want to get involved in the discussions. In general, the complaints from McLaren have been getting out of hand recently. Verstappen himself explained after the race: "Maybe it's better if I keep my opinion to myself. I think the stewards should comment on situations like this and they did."
