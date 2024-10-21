FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
A flood of cards in the heated Wolfgangsee derby
The prestigious Wolfgangsee derby between Abersee and Strobl in the 2nd Landesliga Nord ended in a heated 2:2 draw, which was characterized above all by emotions, intense duels and numerous refereeing decisions.
In front of a packed crowd of almost 900 soccer fans, both teams fought a fierce battle for prestige and honor in the region, which was accompanied by a total of 15 (!) yellow cards. The derby, as both coaches emphasized, has its own rules.
This derby is a coming together for the region and at the same time an assessment of where we stand.
Abersee-Coach Marius Richter
Tense encounter
Both teams struggled to create clear goalscoring opportunities in the difficult pitch conditions and the duel increasingly developed into an intense battle in midfield. Strobl coach Alexander Antonio-Thai repeatedly emphasized that the match was characterized by many fouls and yellow cards, which impaired the flow of the game: "The referee did not have the sensitivity to conduct the derby well."
You don't look at the table in a derby!
Strobl-Trainer Alexander Antonio-Thai
Last-minute equalizer
Strobl went into the match as the clear favorites in the table and also went ahead twice, but were unable to hold onto the lead on both occasions. They only scored the final equalizer in the 94th minute. The coach had clear words to say about the result: "You can never be satisfied after a draw, especially when you concede an equalizer in stoppage time thanks to a questionable penalty."
"Equalizing justice"
Abersee coach Marius Richter, on the other hand, saw the late equalizer as a fair response to the supposed wrong decisions that led to Strobl's goals. "We had to chase a deficit twice without justification, that was frustrating. The penalty was a kind of compensatory justice for us". Viewed neutrally, the 2:2 final score is probably the fair result in sporting terms.
Two different perspectives
Although the draw reflects the course of the game, it leaves Strobl with a bad aftertaste. "It feels like two points were stolen," summed up Antonio-Thai, who is already looking ahead to the second leg as an opportunity to make amends. Richter, on the other hand, praised the commitment of his players: "A derby is all about passion and the will to fight. The importance of this game for the region was palpable everywhere."
It was about more than just points!
Abersee-Coach Marius Richter
The heated atmosphere and the many discussions that did not subside even after the final whistle show: This emotional Revier duel will be remembered by the participants and fans for a long time to come. Thomas Schaier
2nd Landesliga Nord: Gneis/ASK/PSV - HSV Wals 4:0 (2:0), Seekirchen 1b - Koppl 2:1 (1:0), Mattsee - Faistenau 3:4 (1:1), Hof - St. Koloman 1:0 (0:0), Fuschl - Köstendorf 2:1 (1:0), Wals-Grünau 1b - Oberalm 1:1 (1:1), Abersee - Strobl 2:2 (0:1).
