Party in Vienna: Thiem says an emotional farewell

"An incredible journey"

"It was an incredible journey, the most important ones were you, opponents and friends and it was always a pleasure with you. It means so much to me that you were there today," said Thiem to the tennis players. "I couldn't have imagined a better last Sunday in Vienna. I hope to see many of you again on Tuesday," said Thiem to the audience. "It hurts incredibly that the journey is over, but it was a wonderful time."