Drunk e-biker (74) crashed into stream in Tyrol

Luck in misfortune, but charges filed

An uninvolved road user became aware of the bike and the accident victim standing in the water and set the rescue chain in motion. "The 74-year-old was intoxicated and had to be rescued by the local fire department using a ladder," said the police. After first aid, the ambulance took him to the hospital in St. Johann in Tirol for medical clarification. He was not found to be injured there. The man will be charged.