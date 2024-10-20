VSV loses to Graz
KAC beats champions Salzburg again in overtime
Great jubilation at the KAC! With a decimated offense (five absentees) they went into the duel with ice hockey champion Salzburg - with a lot of fighting spirit they got a 3:2 victory after overtime. VSV put Neo-Krösus Graz to the test, but were beaten 2:4.
Especially in the first period, the absence of five KAC forwards (Herburger, Mursak, Hochegger, Schwinger and From!) was very noticeable. The Bulls pressed hard and deservedly led 1:0, but from the second period onwards the visitors fought back with a lot of fighting spirit and got into the game better and better. That was rewarded: Twice there was a lot of commotion in front of home goalie Tolvanen's goal - first defender Preiml (first professional goal) dinked the puck just under the crossbar. Later, Fraser deflected a Maier flick into the net to make it 2:1 for the Red Jackets (34').
Bischofberger kept his cool
Because Salzburg's Hochkofler equalized from close range, the game went into extra time, just like the first meeting in September. Back then, the KAC had won in a penalty shootout, this time 39 seconds earlier. Bischofberger was set up by Thomas Raffl on the way to the Salzburg goal in minute 65, was awarded a penalty shot - and coolly slotted it half high into the corner for a 3:2 away win.
Graz special teams top
VSV, meanwhile, were beaten again by Graz after the 4:6 away - this time at home with 2:4. But the Adler delivered one of the best performances of the season, only the Styrians were better in the special teams. Graz scored two goals while being outnumbered, one even on a penalty shot, which they scored while short-handed.
There was a brief glimmer of hope when jubilarian John Hughes (his 1052nd point in his 900th game in the top domestic league) reduced the deficit to 2:3. But then there was no way through for Villach and they conceded into the empty net to make the final score 2:4.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.