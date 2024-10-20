KAC beats champions Salzburg again in overtime

Especially in the first period, the absence of five KAC forwards (Herburger, Mursak, Hochegger, Schwinger and From!) was very noticeable. The Bulls pressed hard and deservedly led 1:0, but from the second period onwards the visitors fought back with a lot of fighting spirit and got into the game better and better. That was rewarded: Twice there was a lot of commotion in front of home goalie Tolvanen's goal - first defender Preiml (first professional goal) dinked the puck just under the crossbar. Later, Fraser deflected a Maier flick into the net to make it 2:1 for the Red Jackets (34').