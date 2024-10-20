Moldova: Referendum on EU accession is valid

Long queues outside polling stations

In many European countries, but especially in Italy, Romania, Belgium and the UK, there were long queues outside the polling stations set up by the Moldovan authorities due to the large influx of voters, which is why the Moldovan embassy in the Romanian capital Bucharest, for example, announced that the local polling stations would remain open for up to two more hours after 9 p.m. - this option had already been approved in advance by the electoral authorities in Chisinau.