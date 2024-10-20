High voter turnout
Moldova: Referendum on EU accession is valid
The constitutional referendum on the country's accession to the EU called by the pro-European President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is valid thanks to a high voter turnout.
As the Central Election Office in Chisinau announced on Sunday evening, around 42.44 percent of Moldovan citizens eligible to vote cast their ballots in the constitutional referendum by 6 p.m. (5 p.m. CEST) - far more than the required 33.33 percent of voters.
33.33 percent of voters needed
Will incumbent Sandu win in the first round of voting?
According to the election office, voter turnout in the presidential election was more than 46%. This gave rise to hopes among Moldovan media and political observers that the incumbent Sandu, who was considered the clear favorite in the presidential race, could possibly win the election in the first round.
Long queues outside polling stations
In many European countries, but especially in Italy, Romania, Belgium and the UK, there were long queues outside the polling stations set up by the Moldovan authorities due to the large influx of voters, which is why the Moldovan embassy in the Romanian capital Bucharest, for example, announced that the local polling stations would remain open for up to two more hours after 9 p.m. - this option had already been approved in advance by the electoral authorities in Chisinau.
