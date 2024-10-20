Vorteilswelt
Reader debate

Food waste: How much do you throw away?

20.10.2024 15:46

The krone.at forum is a place of daily discussion and debate. In our new "Readers' Debate" section, we want to highlight special comments and ask the community for their opinion on an exciting aspect. Today, the topic is food resources. Where do you think change is needed?

From now on, every loaf of bread we buy will end up in the garbage can

On average, a person in Austria eats 51 kilos of bread and pastries a year - around one kilo a week. But much more is bought. More than eleven kilos of bread are thrown away per household every year, making a total of 7300 tons. There has been a lot of talk in the Krone community in recent days about the individual approach to food. "It's simply a way of life to have respect for our daily bread," says user Gscheiterl48, who is fundamentally reluctant to throw away any food.

Gscheiterl48
Ich persönlich sehe das nicht nur in Bezug auf das Geldbörsl oder die Umweltproblematik. Es widerstrebt mir, irgendwelche Lebensmittel wegzuwerfen. Natürlich kann man nicht vermeiden, dass manchmal etwas schimmlig oder faulig wird, ich versuche aber, alles dazu zu tun, um zu vermeiden, dass ich Lebensmittel entsorgen muß. Es ist einfach eine Lebenseinstellung, Respekt vor dem täglichen Brot zu haben.
Upvotes:5
Downvotes:0

Food waste costs up to 800 euros per household

"At the same time, 735 million people worldwide are starving," the ÖVP politician reminds us on the occasion of World Food Day on October 16. This is not the only reason why it is worth taking a critical look at our consumption. According to Langer-Weninger, carelessly throwing away food costs households up to 800 euros a year. What's more, this results in ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the environment.

How do you divide up your food? How often do you go shopping and do you think in advance about how you want to use the food? How much of the food you buy do you throw away at the end of the week? Or how do you avoid letting food spoil in the first place? Do you have a special strategy for "leftover utilization"? What do you do with food that is still usable but you can no longer consume? Share your opinions, experiences and views on the subject with us in the comments! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

