Triple pack! Marcos Nader becomes a dad again

"From now on, I want to be called Mister Potente", smirks his brother-in-abuse Nader in an interview with the "Krone". Yes, the (former) top boxer knows how to take life lightly and not take himself quite so seriously. But the fact is: Nader child number three is on the way. Nader's wife Sandra - who, unlike in previous years, was only a spectator at the World Extreme Run Challenge in Kitbzüehl - showed herself on Facebook with minimal signs of a baby bump. It will be her third. The family already has a daughter and a son. Nader herself is "over the moon".