Trio of perpetrators absconded
Jump on hood after brutal robbery
The Styrian police are asking the public for help after an extremely brutal robbery in Graz at the end of August. Three men had threatened and injured their victim in an apartment and then fled in an adventurous manner. There has been no trace of them for weeks.
The home invasion took place on August 31 at around 8 p.m. in an apartment building in the Jakomini district. The victim is a 31-year-old Syrian living in Graz. The police are keeping a lid on the background for the time being, but a connection with the drug scene seems unlikely.
Perpetrators were after cash
The suspects apparently knew that there was a considerable amount of cash in the man's apartment and proceeded in an extremely targeted manner, says police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher. They held a knife to their victim's neck and cheek, demanded money and stabbed the 31-year-old in the thigh.
Initially, the victim refused to give in to the threats. When his tormentors finally put a towel around his head, the Syrian revealed the code for the safe, which contained a "somewhat large amount of cash". In addition to being stabbed in the thigh, the 31-year-old's shoulder was also dislocated and his arm twisted.
Manhunt with surveillance footage
After the crime, a witness spotted the fleeing men in the stairwell and gave chase. When the trio tried to make off in a car, he tried to stop them and threw himself onto the hood. He was dragged several hundred meters. The suspects were finally able to get rid of their pursuer, after which their trail was lost. The brave witness escaped without serious injury.
A surveillance camera at the victim's workplace has identified a suspect, although his identity is still unclear. All three suspects are said to have spoken to each other in Arabic, but no further personal descriptions are currently available. The police are now hoping for useful information from the public.
Information on the crime or the alleged perpetrators is requested from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Graz City Police Command on 059-133-65-3333 or the emergency number 133.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.