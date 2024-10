Djokovic wins duel of the giants against Nadal

"Incredible rivalry"

"Thank you Novak for everything, for all the moments together on the court. It was an incredible rivalry," said Nadal. Djokovic had helped him to go beyond his own limits. "Without him, I wouldn't have become the player I am today," emphasized the 22-time Grand Slam winner. The two have met 60 times, with the 38-year-old Spaniard only just coming out on top with 29 wins to 31. Djokovic is number one with 24 triumphs at major level.