Kevin Danso is back – and Lens can win again!

Last six competitive games without a win

As a result, he had also missed the ÖFB team in the Nations League. Now, after five draws and three wins at the start of the season, he helped Lens to an important sense of achievement. Including the 2-0 defeat at Panathinaikos Athens in the Conference League qualifiers, the club had been winless in six competitive matches. After eight games, Lens are currently fifth in the table with 14 points.