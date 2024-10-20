No longer last
At breakneck speed! Klagenfurt ace breaks the million mark
Austria Klagenfurt are moving away from the "bottom of the table" in one statistic - with a new signing breaking the million mark. And new defender Niklas Szerencsi is hoping to score his first Bundesliga goal in this Sunday's home game (14:30) against Austria Vienna. . .
That was quick! After just eight games played, one Austria Klagenfurt man has broken the million mark: Ben Bobzien (21).
The player on loan from FSV Mainz (with a resale share for Austria anchored in his contract) has caught the eye with his pacey dribbling and goal threat and has already scored four league goals. Which promptly doubled his market value - from 500,000 euros to one million euros!
From €300,000 to €800,000
Talented defender Jannik Robatsch also made a mega leap. While the 19-year-old from Velden was worth €300,000 at the start of the season, he is now worth €800,000!
Two million euros more
Two rapid rises that take Austria away from the bottom of the Bundesliga market values - at €8.75 million (instead of €6.75 million), they are now third last.
Zukic is worth three million euros
For comparison: GAK (€7.80m) is at the bottom of the table, Tirol (€7.98m) second last. And WAC in sixth place is worth 17.53 million euros. Incidentally, Nik Polster made a mega leap (from €250,000 to €800,000) and Dejan Zukic catapulted from two to three million euros.
First Bundesliga goal to come
Klagenfurt newcomer Niklas Szerencsi is now also "expensive" after his first seven Bundesliga games at €400,000 instead of €250,000 - and is keen to score his first Bundesliga goal in this Sunday's home game against Austria Vienna!
"That's why I'm not a Rapid fan"
The defender, who grew up in Hütteldorf ("That's why I'm not a Rapid fan"), scored seven times for Kapfenberg in the last second division season (three of them from the penalty spot). "It's about time," grins the 24-year-old, who always catches the eye with his bold vertical passes. "I'm grateful for every effort."
Debut in the lower house at the age of 16
Interesting fact: Szerencsi never went through an academy, but fought his way into professional soccer via Wiener Sportclub. "I made my debut in the Vienna lower house at the age of 16 and in the regional league at 17 - it helped me physically to be in men's football so early," says Szerencsi, who also wants to assert himself today.
Aiming for first home win
Coach Peter Pacult is relying on his tallest outfield player in the squad (1.95 m) and wants to finally get his first win at home in the sixth home game against Austria Vienna.
Klagenfurt came up with a great idea beforehand: Before the game, they will collect non-perishable food from the fans for Volkshilfe.
