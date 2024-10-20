“My players can also take risks”

A matter of mentality

Bregenz has changed a lot since last season. This is due in no small part to the mentality of the Belgian coach. Whereas last season almost everything was based on defending, Van Acker has now set different priorities. "There's a difference between going onto the pitch with the mindset that you want to win every game and just not losing," explained the 69-year-old, "and we want to win every game. That's in the players' heads now. You can feel it in everyone and that's why we're successful."