SW coach Van Acker:
“My players can also take risks”
Bregenz coach Regi van Acker was extremely proud of his team after the late equalizer to make it 1:1 at FAC. The Belgian coach's idea of the game is being implemented better and better by the Black & Whites. The right mentality is the recipe for success.
Last Friday, Bregenz's run of success briefly faltered; after five wins in a row, the provincial capital was trailing 1-0 against FAC until stoppage time. However, Mario Vucenovic scored in virtually the last minute to make it 1-1, averting defeat and securing second place for Bregenz. Lucky, you could say. But hardly surprising, as Bregenz have often turned games around this season, often in the final stages.
SW pressed hard in the second half against FAC, and the equalizer was hard-earned. "The team took control of the game without showing any nerves. That makes me proud," said coach Regi van Acker. "My players can also take risks, they know that. It's not for nothing that we swapped two defensive players for two attackers at the FAC during the break."
A matter of mentality
Bregenz has changed a lot since last season. This is due in no small part to the mentality of the Belgian coach. Whereas last season almost everything was based on defending, Van Acker has now set different priorities. "There's a difference between going onto the pitch with the mindset that you want to win every game and just not losing," explained the 69-year-old, "and we want to win every game. That's in the players' heads now. You can feel it in everyone and that's why we're successful."
