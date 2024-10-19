Turquoise commits itself
ÖVP nominates Haubner as President of the National Council
The People's Party has sent MP Peter Haubner into the race for the presidency of the National Council. The deputy chairman of the ÖVP parliamentary club is to succeed Doris Bures (SPÖ) and act as the second head of parliament. The First President of the National Council is traditionally appointed by the party with the most votes, in this case the FPÖ.
This was announced on Saturday by party chairman Karl Nehammer. "Peter Haubner is one of the most experienced members of the People's Party in the House," said Nehammer. The Salzburg native has been a member of the National Council since 2001 and has also been deputy parliamentary deputy since 2008.
Chancellor Nehammer speaks of "ideal appointment"
"The office of President of the National Council is one of the highest and most important offices in the Republic," said Nehammer. "With his experience and expertise as a long-standing member of parliament, Haubner is the ideal candidate for this position," said the ÖVP leader. "I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Peter Haubner to this position and I assume that he will be elected with a broad majority in Parliament."
Formal nomination on Wednesday
Haubner's nomination will be formally decided at the People's Party's club meeting next Wednesday. The presidency will be elected at the constituent meeting of the National Council the following day. Haubner has a good chance of being accepted as Second President of the National Council by the members of parliament.
Who will the FPÖ nominate?
The FPÖ candidate for First President of the National Council will be decided after the committees have met next Wednesday, said deputy head of the parliamentary group Dagmar Belakowitsch recently. The favorite is FPÖ Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz.
Depending on the person proposed, the SPÖ will agree, stated club leader Philip Kucher. The custom that the party with the most votes appoints the head of parliament is the right one, said deputy head of the NEOS parliamentary group Nikolaus Scherak.
However, the NEOS want to invite the FPÖ candidate to a meeting first. And ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger also took a wait-and-see approach - after all, they don't know who the FPÖ will nominate.
Greens do not want to vote for FPÖ
The Greens are swimming against the tide, vehemently rejecting an FPÖ National Council President. According to the Greens, a petition to this effect already has over 15,000 signatures. Belakowitsch explained on Thursday that the Greens' rejection of a blue president of the National Council does not reflect their understanding of democracy.
Bures will probably run for the SPÖ
It is almost certain who will become the third President of the National Council: The current runner-up Doris Bures (SPÖ) has announced her intention to run. The constituent session opens with the intonation of the national anthem and the European anthem. After the swearing-in of the mandataries, the new National Council presidency is to be elected, with the Members of Parliament first deciding on the President of the National Council.
The Second and Third Presidents are then elected separately. The elections are traditionally held by secret ballot in booths, preceded by a debate. Until the election of the new President of the National Council, outgoing parliamentary leader Wolfgang Sobotka will chair the session.
