“We won’t get anywhere with hate and division”

Jasmin Lederer from Höchst, who studied communication science, recognized very early on that village life has changed over the decades. Long before corona, there was a trend towards isolation, she explains in the interview. The boom in social media has exacerbated this. People used to meet in front of the church after the service and chat with each other. That is long gone. People no longer stand together, they no longer sing together and gatherings of people have generally become somewhat suspicious. Everyone ticks along in their own bubble.