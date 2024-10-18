Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" ombudswoman

Doctor too fast: patient fined on the subway

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 20:00

Although he had bought a ticket before starting his journey, Alfred G. was fined for fare evasion. The problem: his doctor had apparently been too fast during his treatment.

0 Kommentare

The 69-year-old bought the ticket in the online store at home in Lower Austria at lunchtime. Based on the doctor's appointment, he decided to start his journey at 4.52 pm. "But as the doctor had already finished earlier, I started the journey around 30 minutes earlier," explains our reader.

He was promptly caught in a ticket inspection on the U4 and had to pay a fine of 105 euros. "It shouldn't matter when I start my journey, as long as I've paid for the ticket. I only travel to Vienna about once a year," continued Mr. G.

Half an hour doesn't matter
Unfortunately, it doesn't matter at all, as Wiener Linien confirmed on request. The passenger had bought a ticket online for the Vienna core zone and a route in Lower Austria and had explicitly selected validity from 4.52 pm. This was indicated both during the ordering process and on the ticket itself.

The validity of tickets is clearly regulated and is always clearly indicated. Unfortunately, a goodwill solution is not possible in this case.

It shows once again that you can't be too careful when buying tickets. And the fact that someone who has the wrong ticket is treated in the same way as someone who travels illegally is something those responsible could actually reconsider.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ombudsfrau
Ombudsfrau
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf