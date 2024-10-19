Was Moto-E supplier
Electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica is bankrupt
Electromobility is slowly gaining ground in cars, but things are much more difficult for motorcycles. And while car manufacturers have so far "only" stumbled, a major electric motorcycle manufacturer has now been hit hard. Energica is insolvent.
The Italian manufacturer based in Modena is known less for its vast numbers of motorcycles on the road than for the fact that from 2019 to 2022 it produced the standard bikes for the MotoE World Championship, which is held as part of the MotoGP supporting program (since then Ducati).
The last sign of life came in 2022 with the launch of the Experia touring enduro. Its electric motor produced 80 kW109 hp. With a net 19.6 kilowatt hours from the battery, it achieved a standard range of 240 kilometers. In the city, it should be able to travel around 400 kilometers.
The reasons given for the final bankruptcy are the supply chain problems in 2021, a strong reluctance to buy on the part of customers and declining investment in the e-mobility sector. It is currently uncertain whether the brand will continue to exist in any form. In any case, the search for investors has so far been unsuccessful.
Now the main focus is likely to be on compensating creditors as much as possible by selling the insolvency assets. The company has already been in financial difficulties for months - the number of employees has been reduced by two thirds since 2023 to just 45, whose wages were taken over by the Italian social security system last quarter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.