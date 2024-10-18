FPÖ now fined for Svazek campaign

The Court of Audit then found a violation of the Political Parties Act, as it was not information about the work of the provincial parliament that was being communicated, but "political positions represented by the FPÖ". Among other things, it also concerned coronavirus measures by the federal government. A connection with the work of the FPÖ's Salzburg provincial parliamentary club was not discernible, meaning that an impermissible donation of EUR 12,418.06 was made.