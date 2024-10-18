Vorteilswelt
Party must pay

FPÖ now fined for Svazek campaign

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 20:30

The Independent Party Transparency Senate has now proved the Court of Audit right in its criticism: the Salzburg Freedom Party must pay a fine of 10,307 euros. Background: The state parliament club co-financed a political campaign on the coronavirus measures in 2021. 

In 2021, the FPÖ put up posters for the "Is it worth it?" campaign on the coronavirus measures. Half of this was paid for by the Salzburg provincial parliamentary club.

The Court of Audit then found a violation of the Political Parties Act, as it was not information about the work of the provincial parliament that was being communicated, but "political positions represented by the FPÖ". Among other things, it also concerned coronavirus measures by the federal government. A connection with the work of the FPÖ's Salzburg provincial parliamentary club was not discernible, meaning that an impermissible donation of EUR 12,418.06 was made.

Transparency Senate now shares concerns
The Independent Party Transparency Senate has now made a decision and shares the concerns: a minimum fine of 10,307 euros was imposed.

The Senate argues that the advertisements "with their slogans and subjects convey general political positions represented by the FPÖ in 2021 in view of the living conditions shaped by the pandemic".

As this was the FPÖ's first offense in this constellation, the minimum penalty was imposed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
