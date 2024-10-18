Two-track info
Province presents its own brochure on the S-Link
Even more information material: around three weeks before the planned consultation date for the S-Link construction, the state of Salzburg is also presenting its information booklet. It is now the second guide to the project.
A new information booklet on the S-Link project has been available since Friday. The state of Salzburg has completed its own guide to the expansion of the Salzburg local line in time for the referendum and presented it to the public. The State Media Center would like to provide information about the mobility solution for Salzburg that it describes. On twelve pages, the risks are discussed, but future improvements are also listed.
City and state brochure
For example, future time savings for Salzburg residents when traveling from A to B in the central area are listed. In a regulars' table corner, the booklet also addresses the reservations of the population about the planned local railroad project. The brochure will be sent to 200,000 households next week.
As reported by the "Krone" a few weeks ago, the state and city are going their own ways to some extent with the joint S-Link project. They are deliberately taking a two-pronged approach to communication and marketing. The city presented its own information booklet at the beginning of October. On 24 pages, it provides some answers to open questions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.