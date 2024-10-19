City still deciding
Doll nursery still has to wait for construction to start
Many ideas, a long wait: the redesign of the new neighborhood in Nonntal has not yet been approved by the city. For entrepreneur Doll, one thing is still certain: the nursery will remain open throughout - come what may.
"Doll is clearing out! We're making room for something new," can currently be read on the Doll nursery's Instagram account. After official requirements made it necessary to demolish the glasshouses on Nonntaler Hauptstraße, it is now time to slowly clear out the warehouses and relocate - at least that was the original plan.
Approval procedures are dragging on
However, the project is not going as smoothly as hoped. Flower artist Jörg Doll and his employees will be sitting on their packed boxes for the time being: "We are still in our old premises and are continuing to run our business there as normal. The reason for this is that the approval process for the new building project has not yet been completed," explains Jörg Doll. Doll does not dare to speculate on when the project will finally be given the green light.
A completely new district is to be created in Nonntal where the outdated glass houses currently stand. It will house small local suppliers, service providers, offices and apartments. Modern glasshouses for the nursery that meet the official requirements are also to be rebuilt on the site - if Jörg Doll has his way. The city of Salzburg is currently examining whether this will be possible.
Several million to flow into building project
However, the floral artist has been certain since the beginning of the planning phase: "The nursery will remain open without restrictions throughout the entire implementation period." Doll will probably also need the income. Several million euros are to be invested in the construction project by the art nursery and the project developer R-K Wohnbau.
