Doll nursery still has to wait for construction to start

Approval procedures are dragging on

However, the project is not going as smoothly as hoped. Flower artist Jörg Doll and his employees will be sitting on their packed boxes for the time being: "We are still in our old premises and are continuing to run our business there as normal. The reason for this is that the approval process for the new building project has not yet been completed," explains Jörg Doll. Doll does not dare to speculate on when the project will finally be given the green light.