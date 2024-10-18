Places flooded
Cyclone rages: Masses of water thunder off a car bridge
A polar cyclone, an extratropical cyclone, is currently causing chaos and destruction in several regions of Italy. Numerous places are flooded. One death has already been reported.
Northern Italy in particular is experiencing extreme weather conditions. The second-highest alert level is currently in force in five regions: Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany and Veneto.
Man surprised and killed by floods while picking mushrooms
A man lost his life near Genoa when he was surprised by floodwaters while picking mushrooms in a forest, rainews.it reported. Flooding led to the closure of train stations and highway sections. Schools had to be closed.
Video shows masses of water
A video shared on X impressively shows the masses of water falling from a car bridge into the river below in Sori near Genoa.
The situation is also critical in parts of Tuscany, especially around Siena. Due to thunderstorms and heavy rainfall - up to 100 mm of water per hour fell in some areas - streams and rivers burst their banks.
Water levels critical
The president of the region, Eugenio Giani, warned on Friday that some rivers could reach critical levels in the course of Friday.
In Siena, flooding led to the closure of the train station and paralyzed train services to Florence. A shopping center was flooded. The situation remains tense.
Man clinging to traffic signs
Mayor Nicoletta Fabio ordered the closure of all schools on Friday. In the Livorno area, the storm flooded cellars, streets and houses. One man was barely saved from the floods as he clung desperately to road signs.
No relief on Saturday
The Italian weather center warns of storms in the northeast and in the middle of the south on Saturday. Precipitation is expected in large parts of Veneto and Friuli. There is a high risk of storms in Sicily. The weather is expected to improve between Sunday and Monday. Italy experienced a flood disaster just a few months ago.
A polar cyclone is responsible for the current capricious weather and is expected to move further south.
