At the start of a new era
“Battle” on Lake Wörthersee: fighters land in the east bay
A host of soldiers were on Lake Wörthersee on Friday: as part of the presentation of the realignment of the 7th Jägerbrigade, the elite soldiers liberated the enemy-occupied East Bay.
"Our military future begins now!" - This was the motto under which the 7th Jägerbrigade officially launched its "MISSION FORWARD" on Friday. "As part of the Austrian Armed Forces' reconstruction plan, we want to be able to defend ourselves again and ensure the security of the Republic by 2032," said Major General Martin Dorfer, Commander of the Land and Special Operations Forces.
This would not only involve investing hundreds of millions in equipment, drones and helicopters - the training of the soldiers of the "Seventh" stationed in Carinthia would also be further developed. And adapted to the new challenges, as Major General Bruno Hofbauer, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, explains. Whether at a technical level or in physical, tactical areas.
In the course of the adapted training and the new procedures, the soldiers will face new, major challenges. For example, in future they will no longer "only" be trained to hold their position for 24 hours without resupply - but even to hold out for up to 72 hours, says Brigadier Horst Hofer, Commander of the 7th Jäger Brigade, citing just one example of the reorientation.
Enemy contact in the East Bay
What the elite soldiers of the 7th Jäger Brigade are already capable of was demonstrated on Friday during a simulated battle including a landing in the East Bay. Once the "enemy" and the situation on Lake Wörthersee had been brought under control, the "Seventh" was presented with its new unit insignia and beret as part of a military ceremony.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.