At the start of a new era

“Battle” on Lake Wörthersee: fighters land in the east bay

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 18:45

A host of soldiers were on Lake Wörthersee on Friday: as part of the presentation of the realignment of the 7th Jägerbrigade, the elite soldiers liberated the enemy-occupied East Bay.  

"Our military future begins now!" - This was the motto under which the 7th Jägerbrigade officially launched its "MISSION FORWARD" on Friday. "As part of the Austrian Armed Forces' reconstruction plan, we want to be able to defend ourselves again and ensure the security of the Republic by 2032," said Major General Martin Dorfer, Commander of the Land and Special Operations Forces.

The landing of the "Seventh" in the East Bay.
The landing of the "Seventh" in the East Bay.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
The elite soldiers took up position on the shores of Lake Wörthersee.
The elite soldiers took up position on the shores of Lake Wörthersee.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Enemy contact on solid ground.
Enemy contact on solid ground.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)
Commander of the "Seventh" Brigadier Horst Hofer, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Major General Bruno Hofbauer and the Commander of the Land and Special Operations Forces Major General Martin Dorfer.
Commander of the "Seventh" Brigadier Horst Hofer, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Major General Bruno Hofbauer and the Commander of the Land and Special Operations Forces Major General Martin Dorfer.
(Bild: Klaus Loibnegger)

This would not only involve investing hundreds of millions in equipment, drones and helicopters - the training of the soldiers of the "Seventh" stationed in Carinthia would also be further developed. And adapted to the new challenges, as Major General Bruno Hofbauer, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, explains. Whether at a technical level or in physical, tactical areas.

In the course of the adapted training and the new procedures, the soldiers will face new, major challenges. For example, in future they will no longer "only" be trained to hold their position for 24 hours without resupply - but even to hold out for up to 72 hours, says Brigadier Horst Hofer, Commander of the 7th Jäger Brigade, citing just one example of the reorientation.  

Enemy contact in the East Bay
What the elite soldiers of the 7th Jäger Brigade are already capable of was demonstrated on Friday during a simulated battle including a landing in the East Bay. Once the "enemy" and the situation on Lake Wörthersee had been brought under control, the "Seventh" was presented with its new unit insignia and beret as part of a military ceremony. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
