Former Carinthian biathlete wins Olympic silver medal



However, it could be some time before the IOC makes a final decision. This is because at this year's Summer Games in Paris, some awards of this kind were made up for, so it might not be until the Games in Cortina in 2026. "If you're invited, why wouldn't you go there? But I won't be jumping around like a Rumpelstiltskin either," says Mesotitsch, whose offspring Sami is now following in his father's footsteps and was called up to the ÖSV C squad in the summer.

Son starts in the IBU Junior Cup

From December, the 20-year-old will be competing in the IBU Junior Cup. "He has more potential than I had. He is more talented as a skier and is constantly improving. I was perhaps better at shooting, but it's all in my head," says Mesotitsch, whose wife Sem works as a biathlon coach at the Carinthian Provincial Ski Association and as sports coordinator at Union Rosenbach. "In the meantime, I'm only on hand to give advice, my wife does the rest," says Mesotitsch.