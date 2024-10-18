"Lawful measure"
Jerusalem: Rector of the pilgrims’ hospice released from duty
The rector of the Austrian Pilgrim Hospice in Jerusalem, Markus Stephan Bugnyar, has been temporarily relieved of his duties. "Allegations of serious misconduct in relation to an employee" have been made, according to the website of the Archdiocese of Vienna.
Bugnyar is to be released until the allegations are "finally clarified", according to the archdiocese. In order to ensure the continued operation of the hospice, Managing Director Lucas Maier will temporarily take over the management.
"Careful handling of the allegation"
With the release, the archdiocese points out that it is "neither a confirmation of the misconduct nor an assignment of blame to the rector of the hospice". The measure merely corresponds to the "necessary care in dealing with the accusation", the archdiocese expressly stated.
At the same time, it asked for understanding that "out of consideration for the personal rights of all those involved, no further details can be provided at this time."
20 years in a leading position
The Burgenland priest Markus Bugnyar (49) has been in charge of the "Austrian Pilgrim Hospice of the Holy Family in Jerusalem" since May 1, 2004. The pilgrims' guest house with 124 beds, a chapel and its own "Café Triest" is located directly on the Via Dolorosa. Founded in 1854, it is the oldest national pilgrims' house in the Holy Land.
After an eventful history, the building has been owned by the Catholic Church again since 1985. It was reopened as a pilgrims' hospice in 1988 after renovation. However, the work of the guest house goes far beyond its function as a hostel for pilgrims. It is also positioned in Jerusalem as a cultural and educational institution and a place of dialog between cultures and religions. The Austrian Pilgrim Hospice reports to the Archbishop of Vienna as its protector.
