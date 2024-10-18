Jerusalem: Rector of the pilgrims’ hospice released from duty

After an eventful history, the building has been owned by the Catholic Church again since 1985. It was reopened as a pilgrims' hospice in 1988 after renovation. However, the work of the guest house goes far beyond its function as a hostel for pilgrims. It is also positioned in Jerusalem as a cultural and educational institution and a place of dialog between cultures and religions. The Austrian Pilgrim Hospice reports to the Archbishop of Vienna as its protector.