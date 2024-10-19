“When you’re needed, you have to be there!”

"Krone": The Brucknerhaus, LIVA's flagship, has been rocked by scandals. Now you are accepting the procuration, why is that?

Gernot Kremser: I've been at LIVA for 17 years and at the Posthof in Linz for 13 years - LIVA is close to my heart. There are many employees who do their job with great passion. And you also have to be there when you're needed.