The Brucknerhaus case
“When you’re needed, you have to be there!”
Gernot Kremser, Head of Posthof Music, is the new LIVA authorized signatory. In an interview with "Krone", he explains why this is a matter close to his heart. However, he will not interfere in the program of the Brucknerhaus - LIVA's flagship, which has been tarnished by scandals.
"Krone": The Brucknerhaus, LIVA's flagship, has been rocked by scandals. Now you are accepting the procuration, why is that?
Gernot Kremser: I've been at LIVA for 17 years and at the Posthof in Linz for 13 years - LIVA is close to my heart. There are many employees who do their job with great passion. And you also have to be there when you're needed.
How far has the program planning progressed?
The Brucknerhaus is saved for 2025/26, but I'm not responsible for program planning and, as an authorized signatory, I won't be either. The program is the responsibility of a new artistic director.
Will people be scrambling to become artistic director after the events here at the Brucknerhaus?
I can only say that it's a great house with great staff. And I can only agree with Meinhard Lukas that we should quickly decide where we want to go. What is the aim of the house, what is its mission?
How long should the search for an artistic director take?
It's difficult for me to say, because everything is very new. But work is currently being carried out with unprecedented seriousness and speed. Chapeau to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who is also acting with a cautiousness that we as employees find good.
Will you be involved in finding a profile for the Brucknerhaus?
That remains to be seen.
Wolfgang Scheibner, "Klangwolken-Macher" and LIVA authorized signatory, is moving to Linz AG. Will others be leaving?
I don't see it as an escape! These are difficult times, I don't want to sugarcoat anything. But I believe that the individual LIVA houses and the Brucknerhaus are special places. I believe that we need to regain this awareness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
