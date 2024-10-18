Vorteilswelt
Environmental review to come

High court puts Kahlenberg cable car on ice

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 14:58

The mega-project of a cable car up the Kahlenberg was put on ice by the Federal Administrative Court on Friday. The Supreme Court has now ruled that an environmental impact assessment is indeed necessary. 

A judge upheld a previous appeal by several environmental protection organizations and representatives of citizens' initiatives. The project opponents had complained against a decision by the City of Vienna in June.

"Important victory" for cable car critics
The matter will now be "referred back to the authority in question to issue a new decision", according to the court's decision. Genial Tourismus- und Projektentwicklung GmbH now has six weeks to lodge an appeal against the court's decision.

The Kahlenberg cable car is to be 5.6 kilometers long and will cross the Danube twice.
The Kahlenberg cable car is to be 5.6 kilometers long and will cross the Danube twice.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

"The decision of the BVwG clearly confirms our legal argumentation," reacted lawyer Fiona List-Faymann, who represents the opponents of the project. According to the lawyer, the decision by the responsible municipal department 22 was unlawful. "This is an important victory and we are certain that the further proceedings will demonstrate the lack of environmental compatibility of the cable car," explained List-Faymann.

In an interview with krone.at, she explained that the BVwG's decision highlighted "various illegalities". Not only are land conservation areas affected, but the planned Park&Ride facility would also generate additional emissions, etc. MA 22 is now obliged to initiate an "extremely detailed examination" of this project, explains the lawyer: "That's what we wanted. And if you take a serious look at the whole thing, you will see that this cable car is not environmentally unfriendly."

Fierce headwind for gondola lift
After a process that lasted almost a year, the City of Vienna's decision stated that no EIA was required for the project. The State Environmental Ombudsman, three NGOs and residents from Floridsdorf and Kahlenbergerdorf then lodged an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court.

