Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The most creative from Upper Austria

The Caesar Awards were “nothing like a party”

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 13:55

415 submissions set a record, 45 awards were presented: The creative industry in Upper Austria set an exclamation mark with the presentation of the "Caesar" advertising prize. Find out who the winners of the evening were and who was congratulated here.

0 Kommentare

"The festival of creativity" was written on the tickets that were scanned at the entrance to the Brucknerhaus in Linz. The "Who's Who" of the creative industry then gathered in the large hall for the presentation of the "Caesar" advertising award.

"I even tie a tie for this, even though I don't usually like it," revealed Christoph Schumacher, Chairman of the Advertising and Market Communication Section of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, who became the master of ceremonies together with jury chairman Thomas Börgel.

With 415 submissions, there was a record number of entries, and five projects each were shortlisted and could therefore still hope to win a trophy.

OÖ-Mediaprint sales manager Verena Derntl (2nd from left) congratulated the Superbrilliand agency headed by Christian Entmayr (center) and Maia Emilia Parussel (right). (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
OÖ-Mediaprint sales manager Verena Derntl (2nd from left) congratulated the Superbrilliand agency headed by Christian Entmayr (center) and Maia Emilia Parussel (right).
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Christoph Schumacher and Angelika Sery-Froschauer, Vice President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Christoph Schumacher and Angelika Sery-Froschauer, Vice President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Responsive Spaces won the award in the exhibition stand and point of sale category. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Responsive Spaces won the award in the exhibition stand and point of sale category.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Thomas Oberngruber and Fritz Dallamaßl on the red carpet where the winners walked. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Thomas Oberngruber and Fritz Dallamaßl on the red carpet where the winners walked.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Forafilm won gold for moving images and took first and second place in the jury award. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Forafilm won gold for moving images and took first and second place in the jury award.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Who cheered the most? The makers of Forafilm around Sinisa Vidovic, but also Zunder, Reichl & Partner and Pulpmedia, the kest advertising agency and upart.

Angelika Sery-Froschauer, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Fritz DallamaßlThomas Oberngruber, Upper Austrian Tourism Director Andreas WinkelhoferChristoph Teller from the JKU and Upper Austrian Mediaprint Sales Manager Verena Derntl offered their heartfelt congratulations. After the award ceremony, there was only one motto: Party on!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf