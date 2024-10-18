The most creative from Upper Austria
The Caesar Awards were “nothing like a party”
415 submissions set a record, 45 awards were presented: The creative industry in Upper Austria set an exclamation mark with the presentation of the "Caesar" advertising prize. Find out who the winners of the evening were and who was congratulated here.
"The festival of creativity" was written on the tickets that were scanned at the entrance to the Brucknerhaus in Linz. The "Who's Who" of the creative industry then gathered in the large hall for the presentation of the "Caesar" advertising award.
"I even tie a tie for this, even though I don't usually like it," revealed Christoph Schumacher, Chairman of the Advertising and Market Communication Section of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, who became the master of ceremonies together with jury chairman Thomas Börgel.
With 415 submissions, there was a record number of entries, and five projects each were shortlisted and could therefore still hope to win a trophy.
Who cheered the most? The makers of Forafilm around Sinisa Vidovic, but also Zunder, Reichl & Partner and Pulpmedia, the kest advertising agency and upart.
Angelika Sery-Froschauer, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Fritz Dallamaßl, Thomas Oberngruber, Upper Austrian Tourism Director Andreas Winkelhofer, Christoph Teller from the JKU and Upper Austrian Mediaprint Sales Manager Verena Derntl offered their heartfelt congratulations. After the award ceremony, there was only one motto: Party on!
