Two coaching debuts at the start of the new round

Today is the start of the 12th round in the Salzburg League! While the unblemished leaders Seekirchen will be looking to continue their run in the derby against Eugendorf, Grödig will face Bramberg away from home in the chasing duel just one week before the summit clash. "Due to a clash of dates, they asked if we could play on Friday," said coach Arsim Deliu, explaining why the Wildkogler are not playing on Sunday as usual. Meanwhile, his former sporting director Heimo Pfeifenberger returns to the coaching bench with Puch after three years, welcoming his former "co" Tomo Jonjic against Thalgau. Meanwhile, new coach Florian Königseder sits on the bench for the first time at bottom club SAK in Straßwalchen, who are looking for their first win since September 7.