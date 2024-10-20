Exhibition experience
Win and see Rembrandt at the KHM Vienna
The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is presenting superstar Rembrandt alongside his pupil Hoogstraten. We are giving away packages for a visit to the impressive new exhibition experience "Rembrandt - Hoogstraten, Color and Illusion". Secure your chance to enjoy a unique art experience now!
Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), the star painter of the Dutch Baroque, continues to fascinate us to this day. His most famous painting, the huge "Night Watch", hangs in Amsterdam. But the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna also owns magnificent paintings by him. These have now been freshly restored and shine alongside many great loans from all over the world.
Pair run between master and pupil
However, since the exhibition is entitled "Rembrandt - Hoogstraten. Color and Illusion", you can experience a pair race between the master and one of his former pupils. Rembrandt trained many young talents in his house in Amsterdam, allowing them to work on his commissions and live under his roof. Samuel van Hoogstraten (1627-1678) was one of them.
The student, who was 21 years younger than Rembrandt, came to his workshop just as the latter was working on his "Night Watch". The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna now shows how the two inspired each other in the creative atmosphere of Rembrandt's workshop.
This can be seen by comparing the paintings of the two. Illusionist elements can also be found in Rembrandt's work. While Hoogstraten developed illusionistic painting into one of his specialties and was able to impress Emperor Ferdinand III in Vienna with these deceptively realistic paintings in 1651. He then commissioned him to paint the inner Burgplatz in an illusionistic frame.
The exhibition provides an exciting insight into the fascinating art world of the Baroque period through the two artists' personalities. You can now discover it with the "Krone"! Let yourself be captivated by the fascinating art of illusionism and discover how the artists play with light and color to create deceptively real representations.
Further information about the exhibition: www.khm.at
Digital audio guide as the ideal companion
The digital Rembrandt audio guide is the ideal companion for your visit to the exhibition. It is available via the webshop and can be played in the KHM Stories app. The audio guide is available in six languages: German, English, French, Italian, Chinese and Korean.
KHM annual pass
With the KHM Annual Pass, you can visit the fall exhibition Rembrandt - Hoogstraten without waiting and at no extra charge.
As a KHM Annual Pass holder, you also enjoy additional benefits:
- 365 days of cultural enjoyment in 7 museums - as often as you like
- 10% in the store on site
- 50% off audio guides
- Discounts for the Kunstschatzi event
- Discounts on art education programs
Take part & win
As a special highlight, you now have the chance to win exclusive tickets for this extraordinary exhibition! Simply select the desired package in the form below by October 28, 2024, 9 a.m., and you're in!
- Package A: 25 x 2 exhibition packages for Saturday, 23.11.2024.
Including admission for two people, catalog, welcome by the art education team and guided tour at 17:00 or 17:10.
- Package B: 50 x 2 admissions for 21.11.2024 including audio guide.
- Package C: 50 x 2 admissions for 5.12.2024 including audio guide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
