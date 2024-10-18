Vorteilswelt
42-year-old man injured

Knifeman fled from police before the attack

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 11:11

The police have released new details about the man who stabbed a house owner in Dornbirn on Wednesday for no apparent reason. Just a few hours before the attack, the 25-year-old was stopped by the immigration police - and fled through a window.  

The 25-year-old suspect was stopped by the Dornbirn immigration police early on Wednesday morning, the police reported on Friday. The man is said to have behaved calmly and inconspicuously. In the course of the official investigations, there were increasing indications that the man was Ukrainian and subject to the provisions of the Expellee Ordinance and therefore had a right of residence in Austria. 

Escape through a window
While the final clarifications with the responsible authorities were underway, the Ukrainian suddenly fled through a window. A manhunt was immediately launched but was initially unsuccessful. The man was originally stopped because an administrative offense was in the offing. 

Knife attack after begging
At 1 pm, the 25-year-old rang the doorbell of a 42-year-old man from Dornbirn and begged for clothes, as reported. The house owner let the man in, who then grabbed a knife and attacked the 42-year-old with it. After a scuffle, the house owner was able to flee and the Ukrainian also left the scene.

The man was searched for again, but this time successfully. The Ukrainian was arrested one kilometer away from the house. He is being held in Feldkirch prison. No information is available about the severity of the victim's injuries. In any case, he is being investigated for attempted murder.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf