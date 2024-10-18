A woman becomes Carinthia’s chief prosecutor for the first time

The 50-year-old Tina Frimmel-Hesse has already led the authority as deputy head for many years - and has taken over her predecessor's agendas since his retirement anyway. Her appointment therefore seems to be the logical consequence; however, nothing was fixed for a long time. "I am the first woman to hold this position in Carinthia," says a delighted Frimmel-Hesse, who also acted as spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office for many years.