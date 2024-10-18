Vorteilswelt
After a long wait

A woman becomes Carinthia’s chief prosecutor for the first time

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 10:33

The application period ended in April, but it still took six months for the Ministry of Justice to agree on the new head of the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt. The result is groundbreaking for Carinthia - the experienced lawyer Tina Frimmel-Hesse is the first woman to take over the top position in the judiciary!

"We can confirm that the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt will be under new management from November 1," said Mathias Klein, spokesperson for Justice Minister Alma Zadic. "Ms. Frimmel-Hesse was appointed on October 15 by resolution of the Federal President."

The 50-year-old Tina Frimmel-Hesse has already led the authority as deputy head for many years - and has taken over her predecessor's agendas since his retirement anyway. Her appointment therefore seems to be the logical consequence; however, nothing was fixed for a long time. "I am the first woman to hold this position in Carinthia," says a delighted Frimmel-Hesse, who also acted as spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office for many years.

Prosecutor with heart and soul - and now the new boss: Tina Frimmel-Hesse (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
Prosecutor with heart and soul - and now the new boss: Tina Frimmel-Hesse
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

The mother of two, married to a lawyer, has been a public prosecutor for 24 years: "With heart and soul", she says in an interview with "Krone". She sees her biggest challenges as a manager in the new demands of criminal prosecution, where the focus is increasingly shifting to serious violence and cybercrime, but above all in managing staff.

"The most important thing is to stand 100 percent behind - no, better, in front of every employee, because the authority must be a single unit." Collaboration with important cooperation partners in Carinthia - especially the courts, police and emergency services - is also to be stepped up further. "Because it can only work together," Tina Frimmel-Hesse is convinced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
