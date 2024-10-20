LIVE from 5pm: SK Rapid meets Hartberg!

"You can do well three games in a row!"

For his team, which has picked up 13 out of a possible 15 points at home in the league, it is the start of a run of seven games in three weeks. "You can do well in three games in a row, but it gets difficult from the fourth, so you have to see when to rotate. It may well be necessary to give players a break in the Conference League," explained Klauß. Isak Jansson is not an issue for the time being. "There will be a check next week to see how things are progressing. If the trend remains positive, then he can return to team training," said Rapids' coach.