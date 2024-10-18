Sölden is ready
The comebacks amaze the glacier
Sölden is already ready for the start of the ski winter - and so are the stars who want to return to the circus ...
Even experienced World Cup warhorses from the Ötztal can't remember ever having experienced such conditions on the Rettenbachferner racing slope. 100,000 cubic meters of snow were deposited high above Sölden in spring - only 45,000 of which were needed to create a perfect slope. The rest was simply provided by nature.
Logically, yesterday's snow inspection was just a formality. The FIS inspectors were full of praise, the Tyroleans proud - everything is ready for the women's (26.10.) and men's (27.10.) giant slaloms.
It is also logical that the World Cup teams from all over the world are storming the Sölden glacier for the final fine-tuning before the upcoming World Cup start. They are training, testing and tinkering everywhere.
Right in the middle of it all are three superstars who have kicked off the current comeback wave in alpine sports.
Lucas Braathen, for example, showed off his new Brazil racing suit for the first time, with which the former slalom World Cup winner from Norway will return to the racing action in Sölden. And naturally fast turns - learning is learning.
Lindsey Vonn also trained there on Wednesday - and proved that she is serious about her comeback with an artificial knee. She is celebrating her 40th birthday today - and will then continue training.
Hirscher still far behind
Marcel Hirscher took part in the Austrian qualifiers on Wednesday and was around one and a half seconds behind the best time - "but still has a lot of room for improvement", said Raphael Haaser. Marcel is still hesitant about confirming his start, but Stefan Brennsteiner is certain: "He's skiing very well, I'm fully counting on him."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
