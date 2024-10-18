Emotional statement
One Direction devastated by Liam’s death
Following the tragic death of boy band One Direction member Liam Paynes, the group has now also spoken out, completely devastated. The 31-year-old was recently killed in a fall from a hotel room in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.
"We are completely devastated by Liam's death," said a joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.
They now need time to come to terms with "the loss of our brother", the four pop stars wrote in a message on Instagram. "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," they added.
Harry Styles said he was "truly devastated by Liam's passing". "His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honor to be by his side," the pop star emphasized on his Instagram account. Liam "wore his heart on his sleeve", he "had a life energy that was infectious". Styles emphasized that he would "always miss" his "dear friend" Paynes.
The British singer died of polytrauma and bleeding after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires. This was the conclusion of the autopsy, the public prosecutor's office announced. Further investigations are being carried out to confirm evidence of drug and alcohol consumption before the fall. According to the police, all indications are that the former member of the boy band OneDirection was alone in his room when he fell from the balcony.
Chaos in the musician's room puzzles
Argentinian police found the musician's room in "complete chaos" during a search following his death, the authorities said in a statement on Thursday. A bottle of whiskey, a lighter and a cell phone were seized in the courtyard of the hotel where Payne had fallen. In the room of the luxury hotel in the trendy Palermo district, police said they found over-the-counter medication and a tranquilizer. "There was complete disorder on entering, various things were broken," they said.
A hotel employee had previously called the emergency services because of a rioting guest. The employee stated that he feared for the man's life.
Vigil in front of the hotel
After the news of the death became known, fans gathered for a candlelight vigil in front of the hotel. Payne had become a star as a member of OneDirection ("What Makes You Beautiful"). The boyband celebrated several years of international success since their formation on the casting show "The X-Factor" in 2010. They put the collaboration on ice in 2016. What was initially intended to be a one-year break continues to this day.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find more crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.