“Gaza can now free itself from oppression”

There is now the possibility of a "day after" in the Gaza Strip without Hamas in power and for a political solution that offers a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike, according to a statement by US President Joe Biden, who was on his way to Germany. Sinwar's death marked "a good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world", Biden continued. Vice President Kamala Harris also stated that there was now "an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza". And it must end in such a way that "Israel is safe, the hostages are released and the suffering in the Gaza Strip comes to an end".