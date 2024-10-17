Hamas leader killed
“Gaza can now free itself from oppression”
Israel celebrates the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. In a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced "the demise of Hamas' reign of evil" in the Gaza Strip. He addressed the Palestinians as follows: "This is the beginning of the day after Hamas and an opportunity for you, residents of the Gaza Strip, to free yourselves from their oppressive rule."
"Sinwar has destroyed your lives. He told you he was a lion, but in reality he was hiding in a dark cave - and he was eliminated when he ran away from our soldiers in fear," the Israeli head of government said in his video message (see below).
Offer to Hamas fighters
Addressing the hostage-takers in the Gaza Strip, the head of government said: "Whoever lays down their weapons and returns the hostages - we will make it possible for them to get out and survive." At the same time, he threatened to "settle the score" with anyone who harmed the hostages. The war is not over yet. "We will continue with full force until our hostages return home," said the 74-year-old.
There is now the possibility of a "day after" in the Gaza Strip without Hamas in power and for a political solution that offers a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike, according to a statement by US President Joe Biden, who was on his way to Germany. Sinwar's death marked "a good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world", Biden continued. Vice President Kamala Harris also stated that there was now "an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza". And it must end in such a way that "Israel is safe, the hostages are released and the suffering in the Gaza Strip comes to an end".
NATO Secretary General: "Will not miss Sinwar"
Sinwar is seen as the architect of the terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the evening. If he died, he personally would not miss him.
"Sinwar was a brutal murderer and terrorist who wanted to destroy Israel and its people," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "As the mastermind behind the terror on October 7, he brought death to thousands of people and immeasurable suffering to an entire region." She demanded that Hamas release all hostages and lay down their weapons.
Is Hamas now taking revenge on the hostages?
The fate of around 100 hostages who are still being held by Hamas is indeed completely uncertain. Efforts to secure their release are now likely to be even more difficult. Relatives of those abducted now fear that Hamas fighters will now retaliate and kill hostages.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
