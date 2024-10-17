Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"A solution must be found"

Uproar over different restaurant garden closing hours

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 21:30

Pubs in Villach are annoyed about the different opening hours for their outdoor areas - some pub gardens close at 10 pm, others stay open longer. Why this is the case and how the problem should be solved.

0 Kommentare

In the summer months, Villach not only attracts locals to the city center with its living room atmosphere and feel-good program. Many tourists also enjoy the evening excursions to the Drau town.

However, in some restaurants it often closes at 10 pm. In the neighboring pub or a few houses down the street, on the other hand, the party can go on until midnight.

"We have a proliferation of curfew regulations in the city that no longer makes sense," says Villach VP city councillor and market consultant Christian Pober. This unequal treatment of restaurateurs must be abolished quickly: "Villach is known for its hospitality. We can't send guests from restaurant garden to restaurant garden."

"Locals and tourists in Villach are sent from restaurant to restaurant from 10 p.m. onwards," says the criticism. "Unfortunately, as a city, we have no power to intervene and assess the situation for the restaurateurs ourselves," explains Pober.

Closing hours calculated according to noise level
This is because the requirements of the trade regulations are a matter for the federal government. The closing hours are calculated according to the noise level in the respective restaurants. Pober: "There is a lack of sensitivity here."

To put an end to this, the VP has now submitted a motion to the municipal council. "Together with the parties, we were able to work out a proposed solution, which only needs to be made possible by the federal government," the VP city councillor continued. "I will also campaign for this proposal with the Association of Municipalities and Cities."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf