Alex became a dad again
Coaching debut! Grünwald has Peter Stöger on his mind
Six points from nine games, third last in the 2nd division - this Friday, Klagenfurt's Alex Grünwald wants to get the Stripfingers back on the winning track on his coaching debut. The former Austria Vienna playmaker talks about his newborn daughter, his job as sporting director and Peter Stöger. . .
Lots going on in the Grünwald household! Alex has just become a dad for the second time. His sweetheart Marina recently gave him and his son Lio little Lana. "Everyone is doing well, we're really happy," beams the Klagenfurt native, once the great playmaker at Austria Wien.
And now? The stress continues! Because the 35-year-old is making his coaching debut in the 2nd division this Friday. Because Grünwald - in his role as sports director at Stripfing - is stepping in on an interim basis following the dismissal of Inaki Bea. "A little unexpected - but I'm looking forward to being closer to the pitch again," says Grünwald, who holds a UEFA B license.
"Communicated a lot"
What does he want to see against Voitsberg? "I've communicated a lot with the lads, put some fun into it. You have to keep it simple in a situation like this, the basics have to be right. However, I haven't thought enough about my real coaching philosophy - but of course I would like my team to be dominant and keep the ball in their own ranks," emphasizes "Grüni".
"Never say never"
The Carinthian is not aiming for a coaching career. "That's not my plan. I like my job as sports director too much, I want to develop further here - that's exactly the kind of work I'm interested in. But of course I'm not ruling anything out, I never say never. Peter Stöger also switches between the position of sporting director and coach again and again during his time at the club," says Grünwald, thinking of his former sporting boss and coach from his time at Austria Vienna.
Search for successor underway
In Stripfing, the search for a successor is in the hands of "Grüni": "We have a few candidates, we don't want to take forever, but we do want to take the necessary time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
