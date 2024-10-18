Coaching debut! Grünwald has Peter Stöger on his mind

"Never say never"

The Carinthian is not aiming for a coaching career. "That's not my plan. I like my job as sports director too much, I want to develop further here - that's exactly the kind of work I'm interested in. But of course I'm not ruling anything out, I never say never. Peter Stöger also switches between the position of sporting director and coach again and again during his time at the club," says Grünwald, thinking of his former sporting boss and coach from his time at Austria Vienna.