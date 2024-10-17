School principal calls for Islam training for teachers

But that's not all: he also calls for Islamic principles to be offered in further training courses for teachers who are already practising. "It should also be offered as further training, because you have to know how others think. Otherwise you can't understand it," explains the director. Young teachers are poorly prepared for everyday school life and often don't know how to deal with conflicts. "There is a lack of teaching practice," the principal clearly criticizes. Since the education reform, there have been significantly fewer school visits during training, meaning that many graduates "have absolutely no idea what they are getting into"